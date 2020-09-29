Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beirut Remembrance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Cpl. Menelik Collins 

    II MEF Information Group

    Marines and sailors reflect on the service members who lost their lives during the barracks bombing attack in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct 23rd, 1983. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767683
    VIRIN: 200929-M-PR541-1005
    Filename: DOD_108001927
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beirut Remembrance, by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Beirut
    Lebanon
    Annual Ceremony
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT