    Brigade Commander, Col. Ronnie Barnes Farewell video

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeffrey Reno 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brigade Commander, Col. Ronnie Barnes bids farewell to the 138th Field Artillery Brigade. (Video by: Staff. Sgt. Ellie Waters)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767682
    VIRIN: 200929-Z-JR301-0001
    Filename: DOD_108001911
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade Commander, Col. Ronnie Barnes Farewell video, by SGT Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky national guard
    national guard
    138th field artillery brigade
    Ronnie Barnes

