    DPAA National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2020

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    B-roll stringer of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's (DPAA) ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767680
    VIRIN: 200918-F-AN072-0001
    Filename: DOD_107996337
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2020, by SSgt Apryl Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW
    MIA
    POWMIA
    remember
    prisoner of war
    missing in action
    never forgotten
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

