    U.S. Air Force aircraft land during exercise Valiant Shield

    GUAM

    09.18.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircraft land during exercise Valiant Shield Sept. 18, 2020, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Valiant Shield is a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training among U.S. forces in relation to current operational plans. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 20:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767678
    VIRIN: 200918-F-LP948-001
    Filename: DOD_107996312
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force aircraft land during exercise Valiant Shield, by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Alaska
    Guam
    F-22
    KC-10
    KC-135
    B-1B
    Raptor
    Andersen AFB
    Valiant Shield
    VS20

