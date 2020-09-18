U.S. Air Force aircraft land during exercise Valiant Shield Sept. 18, 2020, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Valiant Shield is a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training among U.S. forces in relation to current operational plans. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 20:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767678
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-LP948-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107996312
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
