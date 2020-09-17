Muller retires; new senior enlisted takes post at Combat Center

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and Sailors attend a post and relief ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, where Sgt. Maj. Stephen W. Muller, sergeant major of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, relinquished his post to Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Gillespie. Sept. 17, 2020. After the post and relief ceremony, Muller retired after 30 years of service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua J. Sechser and Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)