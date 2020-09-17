Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Muller retires; new senior enlisted takes post at Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray and Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Marines and Sailors attend a post and relief ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, where Sgt. Maj. Stephen W. Muller, sergeant major of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, relinquished his post to Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Gillespie. Sept. 17, 2020. After the post and relief ceremony, Muller retired after 30 years of service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua J. Sechser and Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 19:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767676
    VIRIN: 200918-M-MY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_107996249
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Muller retires; new senior enlisted takes post at Combat Center, by LCpl Andrew Bray and LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

