    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey lands on MCRD. (BROLL PACKAGE)

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey Aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Airwing conducts confined area landings to facilitate landing zone validation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), Sept. 17, 2020. The MV-22B Osprey landed behind building 31 after flying over MCRD, completing the confined landing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 19:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767674
    VIRIN: 200918-M-VX661-1085
    Filename: DOD_107996104
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

