A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey Aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Airwing conducts confined area landings to facilitate landing zone validation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), Sept. 17, 2020. The MV-22B Osprey landed behind building 31 after flying over MCRD, completing the confined landing.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 19:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767674
|VIRIN:
|200918-M-VX661-1085
|Filename:
|DOD_107996104
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey lands on MCRD. (BROLL PACKAGE), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
