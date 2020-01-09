Pilots and crew chiefs prepare for a flight of and F-15E
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767672
|VIRIN:
|200901-Z-DS155-200
|Filename:
|DOD_108001818
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Slow-motion F-15 Prep and Taxi, by MSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT