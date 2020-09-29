What are NATO Standardization Agreements?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Shortly after the formation of NATO in 1949, the Military Office for Standardization was established to improve interoperability among Allied armed forces. Today it is known as the NATO Standardization Office.



Countries need to share a common set of standards, especially among military forces, to carry out multinational operations. By helping to achieve interoperability among NATO’s forces, as well as with those of its partners, standardization allows for more efficient use of resources and thus enhances the Alliance’s operational effectiveness.



Each NATO Ally ratifies a Standardization Agreement, or STANAG, and implements it within their own military. STANAGs cover everything from ammunition to vehicles to training techniques for military working dogs.



As the NATO Standardization Office approaches its 70th anniversary, its work is more important than ever for the Alliance. Challenges like cyber defence and space activities, and also new and emerging technologies, require a renewed focus on standardization efforts.