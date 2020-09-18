Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    09.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 18, 2020) – The Navy's newest America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) passes the USS Midway Museum as it arrives at its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego. Tripoli is the second America-class amphibious assault ship to join the fleet. The ship was commissioned in Pascagoula, Miss., July 15, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 17:52
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

