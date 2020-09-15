Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Celebrates AF 73rd Birthday

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Amy Younger 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Narration by 60th Air Mobility Wing commander Col. Corey Simmons and 60 AMW Command Chief Rob Schultz.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767664
    VIRIN: 200915-F-UI914-001
    Filename: DOD_107996004
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    This work, Travis AFB Celebrates AF 73rd Birthday, by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

