The 332 AEW Commander, General "Solo" Kunkel, flies an F-15 for a night mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767662
|VIRIN:
|200922-F-GV306-277
|Filename:
|DOD_108001699
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-15 Night Launch B-Roll, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT