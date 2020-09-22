Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15 Night Launch B-Roll

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332 AEW Commander, General "Solo" Kunkel, flies an F-15 for a night mission.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767662
    VIRIN: 200922-F-GV306-277
    Filename: DOD_108001699
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
