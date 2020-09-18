Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September is Suicide Awareness Month

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    September is #SuicideAwarenessMonth. Take a moment to check in with your battle buddies, family members and friends.

    In this video, we highlight three different resources that offer support and services available to Soldiers and Family members struggling with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide.

    If you, or someone you know is in a crisis, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

