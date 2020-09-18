September is #SuicideAwarenessMonth. Take a moment to check in with your battle buddies, family members and friends.
In this video, we highlight three different resources that offer support and services available to Soldiers and Family members struggling with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide.
If you, or someone you know is in a crisis, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 17:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767659
|VIRIN:
|200918-A-CE555-642
|Filename:
|DOD_107995893
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, September is Suicide Awareness Month, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT