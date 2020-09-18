September is Suicide Awareness Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767659" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

September is #SuicideAwarenessMonth. Take a moment to check in with your battle buddies, family members and friends.



In this video, we highlight three different resources that offer support and services available to Soldiers and Family members struggling with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide.



If you, or someone you know is in a crisis, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.