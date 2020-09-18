Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Fighter Wing celebrates the 73rd Birthday of the U.S. Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Happy 73rd Birthday U.S. Air Force from America's First team, the 1st Fighter Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 16:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767657
    VIRIN: 200918-F-QH368-0001
    Filename: DOD_107995815
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing celebrates the 73rd Birthday of the U.S. Air Force, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-22
    Raptor
    USAF
    USSF
    1st Fighter Wing
    1FW
    Space Force
    USAF73

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT