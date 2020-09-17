Airmen from the 332 AEW AMMO shop work on putting together weapons for an upcoming mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 11:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767652
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-GV306-486
|Filename:
|DOD_108001589
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 332 AEW AMMO B-Roll, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT