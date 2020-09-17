Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 48-year-old crewmember from the 653-foot merchant vessel Morning Peace approximately 130 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Sept. 17, 2020. The man was then transferred to awaiting commercial medevac services in Dutch Harbor for further transport to Anchorage. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Kodiak.
|09.17.2020
|09.18.2020 17:22
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
