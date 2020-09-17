Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 48-year-old crewmember from the 653-foot merchant vessel Morning Peace approximately 130 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Sept. 17, 2020. The man was then transferred to awaiting commercial medevac services in Dutch Harbor for further transport to Anchorage. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Kodiak.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767651
    VIRIN: 200917-G-G0217-017
    Filename: DOD_107995679
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Dutch Harbor, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    Air Station Kodiak
    Dutch Harbor
    Coast Guard
    Morning Peace
    MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew

