U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angela Bryza, an emergency management journeyman with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron, showcases how to make an emergency readiness kit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 9, 2020. Emergency management ensures base personnel and their families are prepared for any emergency that occurs on or near the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)