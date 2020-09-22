Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Readiness Kit

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angela Bryza, an emergency management journeyman with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron, showcases how to make an emergency readiness kit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 9, 2020. Emergency management ensures base personnel and their families are prepared for any emergency that occurs on or near the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767649
    VIRIN: 200922-F-LD599-778
    Filename: DOD_108001568
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Readiness Kit, by A1C David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    1SOW
    AFSOC
    Readiness

