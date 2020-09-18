Defense Officials Recognize Prisoners of War, Missing Service Members at Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist hosts the annual POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at the Pentagon in honor of those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain unaccounted for from past conflicts. The program includes remarks by Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a flyover by Army UH-60 helicopters performing the missing man formation, Sept. 18, 2020.