    Defense Officials Recognize Prisoners of War, Missing Service Members at Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary David L. Norquist hosts the annual POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at the Pentagon in honor of those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain unaccounted for from past conflicts. The program includes remarks by Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a flyover by Army UH-60 helicopters performing the missing man formation, Sept. 18, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 16:06
    Category: Briefings
