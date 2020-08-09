Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Munitions annual inventory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Airman Megan Estrada 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Moody's 23d Maintenance Squadron airmen completed their 100 percent munitions inventory.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 16:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767647
    VIRIN: 200908-F-WE075-495
    Filename: DOD_107995612
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munitions annual inventory, by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    MAFB
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    Team Moody: 23d Wing
    15th Air Force
    Fifteenth Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT