Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Airman Megan Estrada 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Moody's Airmen participate in a tactical combat casualty care class during their two week multi-capable Airmen course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 16:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767646
    VIRIN: 200910-F-WE075-305
    Filename: DOD_107995611
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    MAFB
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    Team Moody: 23d Wing
    15th Air Force
    Fifteenth Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT