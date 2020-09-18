Air Force Birthday: The History of Aircraft Maintenance

Aircraft maintenance training has been the backbone of Sheppard AFB since before the Air Force was born. In fact, the Army Air Corps’ reason for establishing Sheppard Field in late 1941 was because the AAC saw a need for more maintainers. Little did they know, that forecast became reality a few months later when the United States was attacked by the Empire of Japan on Dec. 7, 1941. Fast forward roughly 8 decades, and Sheppard continues to be the power behind the Air Force’s Air Power. This video is the first in a five-part series that celebrates the role Sheppard AFB has played throughout its history and that of the U.S. Air Force. #AFBirthday
