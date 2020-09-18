Air Force Birthday: The History of Aircraft Maintenance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircraft maintenance training has been the backbone of Sheppard AFB since before the Air Force was born. In fact, the Army Air Corps’ reason for establishing Sheppard Field in late 1941 was because the AAC saw a need for more maintainers. Little did they know, that forecast became reality a few months later when the United States was attacked by the Empire of Japan on Dec. 7, 1941. Fast forward roughly 8 decades, and Sheppard continues to be the power behind the Air Force’s Air Power. This video is the first in a five-part series that celebrates the role Sheppard AFB has played throughout its history and that of the U.S. Air Force. #AFBirthday