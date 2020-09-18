Air Force Birthday: The History of International Pilot Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767642" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When people think of pilot training and Sheppard AFB, most instantly think of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, which trains combat pilots for 14 NATO partners. Training aviators in some form actually dates back to World War II when the installation hosted glider and helicopter pilot training. For more than 50 years, though, Sheppard has conducted fixed-wing pilot training under different programs, including the Security Assistance and International Program. ENJJPT, the only internationally manned and managed flying training program, has been in operation since October 1981 and continues its rich heritage of training pilots for the Air Force and its NATO allies. #AFBirthday