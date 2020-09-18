Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Birthday: The History of International Pilot Training

    09.18.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    When people think of pilot training and Sheppard AFB, most instantly think of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, which trains combat pilots for 14 NATO partners. Training aviators in some form actually dates back to World War II when the installation hosted glider and helicopter pilot training. For more than 50 years, though, Sheppard has conducted fixed-wing pilot training under different programs, including the Security Assistance and International Program. ENJJPT, the only internationally manned and managed flying training program, has been in operation since October 1981 and continues its rich heritage of training pilots for the Air Force and its NATO allies. #AFBirthday

    This work, Air Force Birthday: The History of International Pilot Training, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

