    Hispanic Heritage Month - SPC Melony Velazquez

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    09.21.2020

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Melony Velazquez, a human resources specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, discusses what makes her proud of her Mexican heritage. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 10:37
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month - SPC Melony Velazquez, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Al Asad Air Base
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    82nd Airborne
    Iraq
    Fort Bragg
    Army
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Fury From The Sky

