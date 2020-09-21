Hispanic Heritage Month - SPC Melony Velazquez

Spc. Melony Velazquez, a human resources specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, discusses what makes her proud of her Mexican heritage. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 10:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
