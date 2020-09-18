Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Birthday: The History of Space & Missile Training

    09.18.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In the fifth episode of this five-part series celebrating the Air Force's 73rd birthday and training at Sheppard AFB, the Air Force's Space and Missile program might not have been part of the Air Force when it was officially formed Sept. 18, 1947, but it didn't take long for it to find its place in the service or Sheppard AFB's training wheelhouse in the mid-1950s. The timing was right as the Cold War was in its infancy and on the cusp of heating up. Missile maintenance training was transferred to Vandenberg AFB, California, in the 1980s, but the program recently found its way back to the 82nd Training Wing's umbrella with missile maintenance training located at detachments at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, Malmstrom AFB, Montana, and Minot AFB, North Dakota. The 381st Training Group at Vandenberg was recently realigned with the 82nd TRW, too. #AFBirthday

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 15:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767641
    VIRIN: 200918-F-RR907-003
    Filename: DOD_107995546
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: TX, US
    This work, Air Force Birthday: The History of Space & Missile Training, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Birthday
    Space
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Missile Training

