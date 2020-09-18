Air Force Birthday: The History of Space & Missile Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the fifth episode of this five-part series celebrating the Air Force's 73rd birthday and training at Sheppard AFB, the Air Force's Space and Missile program might not have been part of the Air Force when it was officially formed Sept. 18, 1947, but it didn't take long for it to find its place in the service or Sheppard AFB's training wheelhouse in the mid-1950s. The timing was right as the Cold War was in its infancy and on the cusp of heating up. Missile maintenance training was transferred to Vandenberg AFB, California, in the 1980s, but the program recently found its way back to the 82nd Training Wing's umbrella with missile maintenance training located at detachments at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, Malmstrom AFB, Montana, and Minot AFB, North Dakota. The 381st Training Group at Vandenberg was recently realigned with the 82nd TRW, too. #AFBirthday