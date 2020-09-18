Air Force installations of all types and sizes around the world require a variety of support functions to make the mission happen. One of those critical support functions is that of the Air Force's civil engineer force, and Sheppard AFB trains a majority of the service's 13 civil engineer career fields. From plumbing to power production, HVAC, pavement and equipment, emergency management and more, Sheppard plays a vital role in installation support to ensure the Air Force mission is executed. #AFBirthday
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 15:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|767638
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107995516
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Birthday: The History of Civil Engineering, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT