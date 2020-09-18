Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Birthday: The History of Civil Engineering

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force installations of all types and sizes around the world require a variety of support functions to make the mission happen. One of those critical support functions is that of the Air Force's civil engineer force, and Sheppard AFB trains a majority of the service's 13 civil engineer career fields. From plumbing to power production, HVAC, pavement and equipment, emergency management and more, Sheppard plays a vital role in installation support to ensure the Air Force mission is executed. #AFBirthday

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 15:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767638
    VIRIN: 200918-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_107995516
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Birthday: The History of Civil Engineering, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    Air Force Birthday
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    EOD
    HVAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT