Air Force Birthday: The History of Civil Engineering

Air Force installations of all types and sizes around the world require a variety of support functions to make the mission happen. One of those critical support functions is that of the Air Force's civil engineer force, and Sheppard AFB trains a majority of the service's 13 civil engineer career fields. From plumbing to power production, HVAC, pavement and equipment, emergency management and more, Sheppard plays a vital role in installation support to ensure the Air Force mission is executed. #AFBirthday