Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JTFB conducts exercise in Trujillo / Abriendo Brecha Honduras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRUJILLO, HONDURAS

    09.16.2020

    Video by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members assigned Joint Task Force - Bravo and Marines with the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground task Force - Southern Command Additionally, donated maternity gowns, wheelchairs and personal protective equipment in partnership with CEPUDO, a local NGO, to the Salvador Paredes Hospital Sept. 16, 2020. (Images from Abriendo Brecha Honduras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 15:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 767637
    VIRIN: 200916-O-VI420-962
    Filename: DOD_107995506
    Length: 00:01:21
    Language: Spanish
    Location: TRUJILLO, HN 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTFB conducts exercise in Trujillo / Abriendo Brecha Honduras, by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    JTF-B
    Aeromedical Evacuations
    1-228 AVN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT