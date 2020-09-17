Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Eagles move to provide humanitarian relief

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ashton Hofmeister 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Iron Eagle Soldiers with 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to provide support in the event that they are needed for humanitarian relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, September 17, 2020. Photo Credit Maj. Clark Tucker

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767634
    VIRIN: 200917-A-AY141-1004
    Filename: DOD_107995488
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Eagles move to provide humanitarian relief, by SGT Ashton Hofmeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARNORTH
    1 AD CAB

