Iron Eagles move to provide humanitarian relief

Iron Eagle Soldiers with 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to provide support in the event that they are needed for humanitarian relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, September 17, 2020. Photo Credit Maj. Clark Tucker
