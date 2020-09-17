Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Teddy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters flew their first mission into Hurricane Teddy from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 17, 2020. The squadron is tasked with collecting data in tropical systems and sending that data to the National Hurricane Center where they input it into their forecast models. In addition to their own data collection, on this flight the 53rd WRS hosted personnel from the United States Naval Academy's oceanography department to study oceanic data ahead of the storm. (Courtesy video)