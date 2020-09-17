Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Teddy

The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters flew their first mission into Hurricane Teddy from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 17, 2020. The squadron is tasked with collecting data in tropical systems and sending that data to the National Hurricane Center where they input it into their forecast models. In addition to their own data collection, on this flight the 53rd WRS hosted personnel from the United States Naval Academy's oceanography department to study oceanic data ahead of the storm. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 15:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767633
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-F3652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107995486
|Length:
|00:09:23
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|49
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
