Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Teddy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters flew their first mission into Hurricane Teddy from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 17, 2020. The squadron is tasked with collecting data in tropical systems and sending that data to the National Hurricane Center where they input it into their forecast models. In addition to their own data collection, on this flight the 53rd WRS hosted personnel from the United States Naval Academy's oceanography department to study oceanic data ahead of the storm. (Courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767633
    VIRIN: 200917-F-F3652-1001
    Filename: DOD_107995486
    Length: 00:09:23
    Location: US
    Web Views: 49
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Teddy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd wing
    Hurricane Teddy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT