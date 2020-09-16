U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo conduct an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise in the Trujillo Bay, department of Colón, Honduras, Sept. 12-22. (Images shared from Trujillo Noticias Honduras)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 15:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|767631
|VIRIN:
|200916-O-VI420-195
|Filename:
|DOD_107995461
|Length:
|00:19:01
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|TRUJILLO, HN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JTFB conducts exercise in Trujillo / Trujillo Noticias Honduras, by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT