B-Roll: Air Force Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Air Force Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Sept. 18, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Ouellette was assigned to the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts. (U.S. Air Force Video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767630
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-F3100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107995456
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|MERRIMACK, NH, US
|Hometown:
|WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
