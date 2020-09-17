Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW Chapel Feature

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Did you know that the 97th Air Mobility Wing Chapel offers more than just worship services? Some of these services include bible studies, the Airman Resilience Center, a relaxation room with massage chairs and counseling with 100% confidentiality. Like active duty members, our civilian Airmen can take advantage of wing chapel services. For more information or questions contact the 97th AMW Chapel at (580) 481-7485. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767630
    VIRIN: 200917-F-XN197-0002
    Filename: DOD_108001442
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
    This work, 97 AMW Chapel Feature, by SrA Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chapel
    altus afb
    feature
    97 amw

