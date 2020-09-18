Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Pay Office Virtual Newcomers Orientation

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by John Brayley 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Military Pay Office Virtual Newcomers Orientation for Fort Stewart, Georgia

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 15:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767625
    VIRIN: 200914-D-YN806-309
    PIN: 202009
    Filename: DOD_107995394
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Pay Office Virtual Newcomers Orientation, by John Brayley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virtual-Newcomers-Orientation-Fort Stewart-Georgia

