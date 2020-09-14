Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Star-Spangled Banner Official National Anthem

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jared Morgan 

    The United States Army Field Band

    In 1814, 35-year-old lawyer Francis Scott Key wrote the poem the “Defense of Fort McHenry” after witnessing the bombardment of the Fort, which became our National Anthem. Performed by The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland.

    Produced and Edited by SFC Jared Morgan
    Original Arrangement and Directed by MSG Adrian Hernandez

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 14:18
