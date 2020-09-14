The Star-Spangled Banner Official National Anthem

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767620" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In 1814, 35-year-old lawyer Francis Scott Key wrote the poem the “Defense of Fort McHenry” after witnessing the bombardment of the Fort, which became our National Anthem. Performed by The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland.



Produced and Edited by SFC Jared Morgan

Original Arrangement and Directed by MSG Adrian Hernandez