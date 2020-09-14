The Star-Spangled Banner Official National Anthem

In 1814, 35-year-old lawyer Francis Scott Key wrote the poem the “Defense of Fort McHenry” after witnessing the bombardment of the Fort, which became our National Anthem. Performed by The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland.
Produced and Edited by SFC Jared Morgan
Original Arrangement and Directed by MSG Adrian Hernandez
Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 14:18
Length:
|00:01:58
Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
