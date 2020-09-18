Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hoping For Change

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Xavier Lockley 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna Sands, 927th Force Support Squadron career development journeyman speaks on the her journey toward understanding social issues and how we can begin the process of change. Sands, who is currently in school to become a criminal defense attorney, describes her upbringing and how she wants to see change in the country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 14:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767615
    VIRIN: 200918-F-NI784-001
    Filename: DOD_107995301
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoping For Change, by SSgt Xavier Lockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Air Force
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Social Issues
    #ShareYourStory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT