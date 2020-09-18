Hoping For Change

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna Sands, 927th Force Support Squadron career development journeyman speaks on the her journey toward understanding social issues and how we can begin the process of change. Sands, who is currently in school to become a criminal defense attorney, describes her upbringing and how she wants to see change in the country.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 14:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767615
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-NI784-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107995301
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
