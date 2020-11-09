video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767613" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today marks 73 years of delivering Airpower and dominating in air, space and cyberspace due to our most valuable resource, our Airmen. To win future conflicts, the Air Force must be bold and continue seeking innovators and developing leaders to deliver the competitive edge of tomorrow. As we celebrate our birthday, we celebrate our Airmen. Happy birthday