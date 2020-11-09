Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We celebrate our birthday, we celebrate our Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Today marks 73 years of delivering Airpower and dominating in air, space and cyberspace due to our most valuable resource, our Airmen. To win future conflicts, the Air Force must be bold and continue seeking innovators and developing leaders to deliver the competitive edge of tomorrow. As we celebrate our birthday, we celebrate our Airmen. Happy birthday

