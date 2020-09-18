Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Barracks - Episode 2: Responsible Drinking

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Cpl. Menelik Collins 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with Communication Strategy and Operations Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, address the importance of drinking responsibly at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Sept. 18, 2020. In this episode of "The Barracks," Marines of II MIG address alcoholism and proper organizational resources. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767612
    VIRIN: 200918-M-PR541-1003
    Filename: DOD_107995268
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Barracks - Episode 2: Responsible Drinking, by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alcohol
    Office
    USMC
    Alcoholism
    IIMIG

