U.S. Marines with Communication Strategy and Operations Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, address the importance of drinking responsibly at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Sept. 18, 2020. In this episode of "The Barracks," Marines of II MIG address alcoholism and proper organizational resources. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Menelik Collins)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767612
|VIRIN:
|200918-M-PR541-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107995268
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, The Barracks - Episode 2: Responsible Drinking, by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
