F-35 Lightning II displayed for the Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, happening on September 19, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damaris Arias)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 13:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767610
|VIRIN:
|200914-M-KW786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107995159
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35 Lightning B-Roll, by Cpl Damaris Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
