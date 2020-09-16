Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biscayne Bay and Southeastern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration (BBSEER) Public Scoping Meeting September 16, 2020

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Erica Skolte 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Video recording of Biscayne Bay and Southeastern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration (BBSEER) Public Scoping Meeting September 16, 2020

