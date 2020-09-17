Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-367 Conduct Littoral and Maritime Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 conduct weapons delivery and tactical training in a littoral and maritime environment, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, September 17, 2020. The operation was conducted in order to produce readiness and strengthen cohesion within the unit (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-367 Conduct Littoral and Maritime Training, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

