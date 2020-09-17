Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 conduct weapons delivery and tactical training in a littoral and maritime environment, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, September 17, 2020. The operation was conducted in order to produce readiness and strengthen cohesion within the unit (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder).
This work, HMLA-367 Conduct Littoral and Maritime Training, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
