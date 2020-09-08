F-16 fighter pilots, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, participate in survival training in Waterville, Ohio, Aug. 8-9, 2020. The training simulates what a pilot may experience if they eject over water or behind enemy lines. Training for diverse, real-world scenarios ensures Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy worldwide at all times.
:01 MSgt Rob Rogers, 122nd Fighter Wing S.E.R.E. Specialist
This work, 180FW Pilots Train to Survive (NO TITLES OR GRAPHICS), by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
