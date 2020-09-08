Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180FW Pilots Train to Survive (NO TITLES OR GRAPHICS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WATERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    F-16 fighter pilots, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, participate in survival training in Waterville, Ohio, Aug. 8-9, 2020. The training simulates what a pilot may experience if they eject over water or behind enemy lines. Training for diverse, real-world scenarios ensures Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy worldwide at all times.

    :01 MSgt Rob Rogers, 122nd Fighter Wing S.E.R.E. Specialist

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 08:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767597
    VIRIN: 200809-Z-HS920-0427
    Filename: DOD_108001286
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: WATERVILLE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Pilots Train to Survive (NO TITLES OR GRAPHICS), by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    SERE
    ANG
    Air Guard
    Water Survival Training
    AF
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Pilots
    National Guard
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    Stingers
    OHANG
    112th Fighter Squadron
    ONG
    Stinger Nation
    112thFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT