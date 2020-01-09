Sickle Cell Trait: A Discussion with USU's Dr. O'Connor

The Uniformed Services University's Consortium for Health and Military Performance's (CHAMP) Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis O’Connor discusses sickle cell trait's (SCT) implications on military service and exercise. This video includes a message from Command Sergeant Major Anthony Simpson, as well as rare footage and commentary of an exertional collapse in an individual with SCT.
