    Sickle Cell Trait: A Discussion with USU's Dr. O'Connor

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Uniformed Services University

    The Uniformed Services University's Consortium for Health and Military Performance's (CHAMP) Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis O’Connor discusses sickle cell trait's (SCT) implications on military service and exercise. This video includes a message from Command Sergeant Major Anthony Simpson, as well as rare footage and commentary of an exertional collapse in an individual with SCT.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 07:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767594
    VIRIN: 200901-S-ZZ999-005
    Filename: DOD_108001239
    Length: 00:13:26
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sickle Cell Trait: A Discussion with USU's Dr. O'Connor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Uniformed Services University

