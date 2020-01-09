Sickle Cell Trait: A Discussion with USU's Dr. O'Connor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Uniformed Services University's Consortium for Health and Military Performance's (CHAMP) Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis O’Connor discusses sickle cell trait's (SCT) implications on military service and exercise. This video includes a message from Command Sergeant Major Anthony Simpson, as well as rare footage and commentary of an exertional collapse in an individual with SCT.