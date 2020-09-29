NATO Secretary General holds joint press point with Georgian Prime Minister
BELGIUM
09.29.2020
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds joint press point with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia following their bilateral meeting at NATO headquarters today (28 September 2020).
PUBLIC DOMAIN
