Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    133rd Engineer Company completes recertification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Video by Cpl. Mikailla Brownfield 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 133rd Engineer Company completed training for their National Guard Reaction Force recertification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyo., July 24, 2020. The Wyoming Army National Guard partners with the Air National Guard’s 153rd Security Forces Squadron instructors in order to receive recertification. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Mikailla Brownfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767590
    VIRIN: 200724-Z-AM416-0112
    Filename: DOD_107994953
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd Engineer Company completes recertification, by CPL Mikailla Brownfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wyoming Army National Guard
    133rd Engineer Company
    153rd Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT