Soldiers from the 133rd Engineer Company completed training for their National Guard Reaction Force recertification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyo., July 24, 2020. The Wyoming Army National Guard partners with the Air National Guard’s 153rd Security Forces Squadron instructors in order to receive recertification. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Mikailla Brownfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767590
|VIRIN:
|200724-Z-AM416-0112
|Filename:
|DOD_107994953
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|GUERNSEY, WY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 133rd Engineer Company completes recertification, by CPL Mikailla Brownfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT