Celebration of You (73rd Air Force Birthday)

On the Air Force’s 73rd birthday, 17th Training Wing leadership thought it would be the ideal time to express their pride and gratitude to the men and women of Team Goodfellow for what they have accomplished over the past year - overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 with resiliency, creativity, and agility.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 12:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767589
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-ED401-115
|Filename:
|DOD_107994910
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
