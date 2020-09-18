Celebration of You (73rd Air Force Birthday)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On the Air Force’s 73rd birthday, 17th Training Wing leadership thought it would be the ideal time to express their pride and gratitude to the men and women of Team Goodfellow for what they have accomplished over the past year - overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 with resiliency, creativity, and agility.