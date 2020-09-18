Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz wrote his wife about being at the Sept. 2, 1945 surrender ceremony aboard USS Missouri (BB 63), and made notes on the ceremony deck plan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gilbert Bolibol)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 11:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767585
|VIRIN:
|200917-N-WO545-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107994837
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy All Hands: Letter Home, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
