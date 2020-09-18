Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy All Hands: Letter Home

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz wrote his wife about being at the Sept. 2, 1945 surrender ceremony aboard USS Missouri (BB 63), and made notes on the ceremony deck plan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gilbert Bolibol)

    TAGS

    PEARL HARBOR
    USS Missouri (BB 63)
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailor
    WWII
    War in the Pacific
    Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz
    75th Commemoration

