NATO and the security implications of climate change: Speech by NATO Secretary General (Q&As 1/2)
BELGIUM
09.28.2020
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg answers questions from students from 10 universities across the Alliance, addressing future challenges facing NATO, including the threat of climate change.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 06:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767585
|VIRIN:
|200928-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108000995
|Length:
|00:20:36
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
NATO and the security implications of climate change: Speech by NATO Secretary General (Q&As 1/2)
LEAVE A COMMENT