A multimedia product describing the 2020 ACE Exercise and demonstrating the Air Combat Capabilities of the 48th Fighter Wing.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 11:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767581
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-EZ507-176
|Filename:
|DOD_107994783
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Agile Combat Employment 2020 Animation, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT