    Agile Combat Employment 2020 Animation

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A multimedia product describing the 2020 ACE Exercise and demonstrating the Air Combat Capabilities of the 48th Fighter Wing.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 11:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767581
    VIRIN: 200918-F-EZ507-176
    Filename: DOD_107994783
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Combat Employment 2020 Animation, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    ACE
    F-15E
    Animation
    Blender
    F-15C
    8-Bit
    Agile Combat Employment

