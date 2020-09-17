Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S .Air Forces 73rd B-Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing's "Happy 73rd Birthday Air Force" video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767580
    VIRIN: 200917-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_107994782
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: BRANDON, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S .Air Forces 73rd B-Day, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    England
    48th
    RAF
    Fighter Wing
    Lakenheath
    FW
    73rd
    U.K. Happy Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT