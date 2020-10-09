Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    We're #Hiring! - With Gabriel Gerhard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    We're #Hiring — looking for a fun, exciting career? Work with us!

    The Corps of Engineers is an innovative, transformative organization providing engineering solutions to customers worldwide. Working at the Corps as a civilian employee means making a direct contribution to warfighters and their families; supporting overseas contingency operations; developing technology and systems that save the lives of soldiers and civilians; providing disaster relief; and protecting and enhancing the environment and the national economy.

    Gabriel Gerhard, one of the district's lock and dam equipment mechanics, shares a little about his job. You can view and apply for current job openings on the USAJOBS website: https://usace.usajobs.gov/

    Other helpful information about applying for a position can be found at https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Careers/

    Applications MUST be submitted through USAJobs!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767576
    VIRIN: 200910-D-XW512-091
    Filename: DOD_107994769
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We're #Hiring! - With Gabriel Gerhard, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mechanic
    Dam
    Equipment
    Gabriel
    Hiring
    Lock
    Locks
    Gerhard
    Emsworth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT