We're #Hiring — looking for a fun, exciting career? Work with us!
The Corps of Engineers is an innovative, transformative organization providing engineering solutions to customers worldwide. Working at the Corps as a civilian employee means making a direct contribution to warfighters and their families; supporting overseas contingency operations; developing technology and systems that save the lives of soldiers and civilians; providing disaster relief; and protecting and enhancing the environment and the national economy.
Gabriel Gerhard, one of the district's lock and dam equipment mechanics, shares a little about his job. You can view and apply for current job openings on the USAJOBS website: https://usace.usajobs.gov/
Other helpful information about applying for a position can be found at https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Careers/
Applications MUST be submitted through USAJobs!
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767576
|VIRIN:
|200910-D-XW512-091
|Filename:
|DOD_107994769
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, We're #Hiring! - With Gabriel Gerhard, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT