We're #Hiring! - With Gabriel Gerhard

The Corps of Engineers is an innovative, transformative organization providing engineering solutions to customers worldwide. Working at the Corps as a civilian employee means making a direct contribution to warfighters and their families; supporting overseas contingency operations; developing technology and systems that save the lives of soldiers and civilians; providing disaster relief; and protecting and enhancing the environment and the national economy.



Gabriel Gerhard, one of the district's lock and dam equipment mechanics, shares a little about his job. You can view and apply for current job openings on the USAJOBS website: https://usace.usajobs.gov/



Other helpful information about applying for a position can be found at https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Careers/



Applications MUST be submitted through USAJobs!