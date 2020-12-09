Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Homeland Response Force stays ready for emergencies

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Medical Group Homeland Response Force completed emergency response field training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 12, 2020. The team got hands-on training on the equipment and different types of casualties. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 11:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767575
    VIRIN: 200912-Z-SP486-171
    Filename: DOD_107994748
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri
    139th Airlift Wing
    medical training
    National Guard
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    HRF
    Homeland Response Force
    Rosecrans
    139th Medical Group
    emergency training

