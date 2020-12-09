The 139th Medical Group Homeland Response Force completed emergency response field training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 12, 2020. The team got hands-on training on the equipment and different types of casualties. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 11:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767575
|VIRIN:
|200912-Z-SP486-171
|Filename:
|DOD_107994748
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 139th Homeland Response Force stays ready for emergencies, by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT