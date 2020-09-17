News package featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 10:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767572
|VIRIN:
|200917-A-BO958-919
|Filename:
|DOD_107994730
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rapid Trident 2020 opening ceremony, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT