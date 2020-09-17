Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rapid Trident 2020 opening ceremony

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    09.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Glosser 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    News package featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 10:46
    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    RapidTrident
    StrongEurope
    JMTG-U
    PartnerStrong
    SteadyPresence
    KnowYourMil
    BuildRelationship
    ArmyLife SupportUkraine

